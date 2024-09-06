NEW YORK—On September 5, former President Donald J. Trump spoke to The New York Economic Club regarding his plans for a brighter financial future should he win the U.S. Presidential Election that is only 60 days away. In his speech, Trump spoke of appointing the technology mogul, Elon Musk to lead a Government Efficiency Commission.



“I will create a government efficiency commission tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government,” Trump told his audience.



Billionaire, Elon Musk formerly announced his formal endorsement of former President Trump on his X social media platform on July 13, soon after the former President was shot in an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Musk first wished Trump well, stating the following.



“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”



Trump and Musk began speaking of the idea to begin a government efficiency program in mid-August. Trump publicly credited Musk with the idea and agreed that Musk is, “a great businessman.”



Musk has been posting about the idea on X recently.



“I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises. No Pay, no title, no recognition needed.”



In addition to his endorsement, Elon Musk pledged to donate $180 million ($45 million a month) to elect President Trump.



Musk is not the only billionaire endorsing Trump. On July 17, A More Perfect Union reported that approximately 5 dozen billionaires are endorsing Trump.



Successful businessmen and women alike are flocking toward Trump. Some of Trump’s endorsements include software engineer and author of Mosaic, Marc Andreessen, CEO of Blackstone Stephen A. Schwarzman has also endorsed Trump.



Trump has never said he was a politician. He ran for office the first time because he wanted to make a positive change, or in his own words, “Make America Great Again,” bringing in what has been referred to as a MAGA movement.



The leaders of financial institutions and owners of successful multimillion-dollar businesses are not endorsing Trump to be part of a movement. Trump has proven himself to be a successful businessman. He was able to lower taxes, bring jobs back to the U.S., bring oil back to U.S. soil, lower gas prices, and do it all without hurting U.S. business owners.



Lead predictors have indicated that if Kamala Harris becomes President, her tax policies will lead to the biggest tax hike the U.S. has ever encountered.



Trump has promised not to do that. Trump’s tax policies are secure. He’s already proven that in his first term as President.



In June, after multiple Trump trials left the Republican nominee with being dubbed, “The first convicted felon to run for President,” Trump gained the endorsement of Billionaire GOP megadonor, Dr. Meriam Adelson.



At around the same time, that Trump gained Dr. Adelson’s support, one of Trump’s top supporters, Robert Bigelow, who had already donated at least $9 million to support Trump



Bigelow first told The Times of Israel, that he thought these incessant court hearings against a former sitting President were “a disgrace,” and as he first told Reuters, “I am sending Trump the other $5 million I promised him.”















