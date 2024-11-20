UNITED STATES—On November 19, President-elect, Donald J. Trump announced the appointment of Physician, TV Host, and former Senate Candidate, Mehmet Oz to oversee Medicaid and Medicare. Dr. Oz will be working in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services alongside Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) Jr.



Trump made the following statement on Truth Social.



“I am very pleased to nominate Dr. Mehmet Ox to serve as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator. America is facing a Healthcare Crisis and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Ox to make America healthy again. He is an eminent Physician, Heart surgeon, Inventor, and world-class communicator, who has been at the forefront of healthy living for decades. Dr. Oz will work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take on the illness of the indudstrial complex, and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake.



Our broken healthcare system harms everyday Americans and crushes our country’s budget. Dr. Ox will be a leader in incentivizing disease prevention so we get the best results in the world for every dollar we spend on healthcare in our great country.



He will also cut waste and fraud within our country’s most expensive Government Agency, which is a third of our nation’s healthcare spend, and a quarter of our entire national budget.”



Dr. Oz will replace the current Administrator, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the Biden-Harris Administration, Chuiqita Brooks LaSure.



Dr. Oz graduated from Harvard Medical School and earned a joint MD and MBA degree a the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Wharton Business School, which is Trump’s alma mater.



Many Americans know Dr. Oz from the daytime nine-time Emmy award-winning, “The Dr. Oz Show. He also worked as a Professor of Surgery at Columbia University. He authored over 400 original publications, many of which made the New York Times Best Seller’s List.



Trump has been appointing new members of his Administration which are being posted daily on Truth Social.