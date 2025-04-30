UNITED STATES—On April 29, President Trump celebrated his first 100 days in office with a rally at Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan. At the rally the President spoke to a raucous crowd about major accomplishments made by the Trump Administration during the first 100 days, in his second term in office.



On April 30, the President holds a cabinet meeting that includes cabinet members and members of the media. Each Cabinet member will share the accomplishments of their prospective departments at the cabinet meeting. Reporters are given the opportunity to ask pertinent questions of the President as well.



The accomplishment completed on day 100 was to ease tariffs for the auto industry so that no American auto industry will be required to pay multiple tariffs on same items. Trump also introduced what is coming next, his “Big Beautiful Bill,” at his rally which may be an answer to issues with Medicaid.



The U.S Immigration and Customs Services issued a press release noting accomplishments made in immigration as well. The first accomplishment was to close the border. The U.S. under President Trump is no longer being taken advantage of by people who are not citizens of this country.



Those who have earned Visa’s to study in the U.S. may not participate or be involved in antisemitic or any other illegal activities online or in person while attending college in the student exchange program.



Well over 200 members of the Trump Administration congratulated the President on his accomplishments, including signing the Laken Riley Act into law. The full test of the press release is on the White House webpage.



“It’s been 100 days of the new Trump administration, and @POTUS is delivering. Securing our southern border, restoring American strength, extending tax relief for Americans, unleashing American energy, saving taxpayer dollars, and restoring common sense.”— Senate Majority Leader, John Thune



“President Trump has had phenomenal successes in his first 100 days. He has closed the border, revitalized our energy production, brought trillions of dollars of capital investment into the United States.”—Senator Mike Crapo



“In his first 100 days, President Trump has relentlessly pursued policies that are delivering on his promises to Central Valley families and the American People as we speak. — Rep. Vince Fong



“100 days in and Trump is keeping his promises; 345,000 New Jobs, 4th Highest Payroll Growth In 2 years, 9,000 New Manufacturing Jobs, Unemployment Rate Decreased, Consumer Price Decline, Hourly Wage Growth. — Rep. Wesley Hunt



“This has been the most consequential first 100 days in any American Presidency. The border crisis is solved, Domestic manufacturing is back, America is respected again, DEI is dead. 100 down, 1,362 to go. — Rep. Mike Collins



“Marking 100 days into his presidency @POTUS continues to deliver on his promises to Make America Great Again. 26 hostages freed from adversarial nations, Women’s sports protected, Unleashing the American worker and industry, $5 trillion in new investments/trade commitments secured. All we needed was a different President.”— Rep. Barry Loudermilk.



“President Trump is ushering in a Golden Age of America. 100K+ illegal aliens deported, Gas prices down, Border crossings down 94 percent, Eggs down 56 percent, 228,000 jobs in March. — Rep. Morgan Luttrell



“THE BEST IS YET TO COME”— Rep. Byron Donalds







