MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN—On Monday, August 15, on the first day of the Republican National Convention (RNC), former President Donald J. Trump announced his choice for Vice President to be Ohio Senator, James David (JD) Vance.



“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the great state of Ohio.



J.D. honorably served our country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summe Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School graduate, where he was editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association.



J. D’s book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” became a major best seller and movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in technology and finance, and now during the campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American workers and farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond,” Trump announced.



According to Senator Vance’s webpage, the time he served in the U.S. Marine Corps was during the war in Iraq. According to former President George W. Bush, this war was part of a broader campaign against terrorist activity then known as, “The Global War on Terror.”



Trump as the presumptive Republican nominee chose Senator Vance out of several prominent Republicans including Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, and South Carolina Senator, Tim Scott.



Vance converted to Catholicism in 2019. He was confirmed and baptized at St. Gertrude’s Priory in Cincinnati, Ohio by a Dominican friar, Rev. Henry Stephen.



J.D. Vance married California-born, Usha Chulukuri in 2014, after Usha graduated from Yale Law School. Together, the couple have three children, two sons, Ewan and Vivek, and one daughter Maribel.