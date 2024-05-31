MANHATTAN DISTRICT COURT—On May 29, the Supreme Court of New York the jury read their verdict after two days of deliberation. Presiding Judge Juan Merchan, announced that President, Donald J. Trump was found guilty of all 34 counts filed against him by U.S. District Attorney, Alvin Bragg. Trump has pleaded not guilty on all 34 counts. Donald J. Trump has become the first former or sitting president to ever be convicted of a felony.



Trump’s sentencing date has been scheduled for July 11. Each count carries a prison sentence of 4 years. In total, Trump faces a maximum sentence that could be punishable for up to 136 years of prison time.



All motions including the motion to appeal must be filed by July 13th.



In closing arguments, Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche reminded the jury that the prosecution’s key witness, Michael Cohen, was caught lying on the witness stand.



“President Trump is innocent. He did not commit any crimes. The district attorney did not meet the burden of proof. Period.



On May 30, Trump made the following remarks.



“This was a rigged, disgraceful trial.” The real verdict is going to be November 5th by the people.”





Florida Governor, Ron De Santis (R-FL) weighed in on Trump’s conviction.



“Today’s verdict represents the culmination of a legal process that has been bent to the political will of the actors involved: a leftist prosecutor, a partisan judge, and a jury reflective of one of the most liberal enclaves in America, all in an effort to, ‘get’ Donald Trump.”



The Republican National Convention (RNC) is scheduled from July 15-18 in Milwaukee Wisconsin.



Wisconsin Governor, Tony Evers (D-WI) has declared a state of emergency ahead of the RNC. Governor Evers office indicated that this declaration is just standard practice, and does not mean they are not prepared.



According to reports, campaign fundraising has skyrocketed since the announcement of Trump’s conviction.



Former Trump ambassador to Jamaica, Don Tapia is one such donor. He first told Reuters that he and his small network of family and friends had initially planned to give $250,0000 in support of Trump. Following Thursday’s conviction, Tapia indicated that the group would be giving upwards of $1 million to the pro-Trump organization, “MAGA Inc.”



“We’re going all in for him,” Tapia stated.



Open Secrets reported election data for Donald Trump 2024, cycle. “The money came from organizations’ PACs: their members, employees, or owners, and those individuals’ immediate families. At the federal level, the organizations did not donate as they are prohibited from doing so. The donation lists include Trump’s top 20 donors who have given astronomical amounts of money in support of the former President.



Donations and the polls are still in Trump’s favor. The conviction does not prevent Trump from running for President of the United States on November 5, 2024.