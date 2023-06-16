MIAMI, FLORIDA—On Tuesday, June 13, Donald J. Trump became the first U.S. President, to be indicted and arraigned for allegedly mishandling documents that were found at his Mar-a-Lago residence. At his arraignment, Trump’s attorney Todd Blanchard, plead not guilty on behalf of former President, Donald J. Trump on 37 federal charges filed against him. On the court records, the plaintiff in the case reads, “United States of America.”

Classified documents are highly confidential records that are kept at the White House of the sitting President who has the opportunity to declassify documents if he intends to take them with him. This is all to transpire before the transfer of power between the current President and newly elected President.

“Yes, there’s a difference between Trump’s possession and Biden’s possession of #classifieddocuments. Since Trump was President, he had the power to declassify documents. Since Biden wasn’t, he had no such power. The DOJ and FBI must take this difference into account,” said podcaster, author of 2000 Mules Dinesh D’Souza.

Trump, who stands accused of mishandling classified documents, maintains that he declassified them before ever taking possession.

The Biden Administration is under scrutiny over this case and has been publicly accused of weaponizing the Department of Justice, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations against his political challenger.

On January 11, classified documents belonging to President Joe Biden were found at the Penn Biden Center at 101 Constitution Avenue in Washington DC. On November 2, 2023, Biden’s attorneys reported the classified documents found in a locked closet, “In a think tank in Washington DC” [The Penn-Biden Center].

Reports indicate that Biden’s classified documents were from when Biden served as Vice President for the Obama Administration from 2009-2017. In addition, other records were found at the Wilmington Delaware home of President, Joe Biden. The FBI reportedly, “Secured the documents,” without further ado.

On January 12, 2023, Attorney General, Merrick Garland, appointed U.S. attorney, Robert Hur, to oversee details of classified documents found in the possession of former/present presidents. He then appointed Jack Smith to specifically oversee Trump’s case.

In a January 16 letter to The National Archives, former Vice President, Mike Pence, engaged lawyers to search his Indiana home out of caution. Found documents were turned over to the National Archives on January 19th.

Former Presidents’ Clinton and Obama had possession of classified documents, but allege that they turned them over to the National Archives.



On August 8, 2022, FBI agents executed a raid on Mar-a-Lago, the residence of former President Trump following a subpoena for classified documents issued by the DOJ.

Trump attorney and spokesperson, Alina Habba spoke in front of the courthouse.



“Targeting prosecution of a leading political opponent is the type of thing you see in dictatorships, like Cuba and Venezuela.”

Following the arraignment, Trump, who turned 77, the day of the arraignment, went to Versailles Restaurant and Cuban Cuisine at 3555 SW Eighth St. in Miami, Florida where Trump supporters sang, “Happy Birthday,” to him.

Trump’s polling numbers skyrocketed to 61 percent since he was indicted and arraigned.