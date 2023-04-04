UNITED STATES—On Monday, April 3, former President, Donald J. Trump boarded Trump Force One and flew into a Manhattan Criminal Court for arraignment on charges that have yet to be disclosed to the public.

Trump supporters lined the streets of West Palm Beach, Florida as the Motorcade came through to take the former Commander in Chief to his plane.

He landed at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York at approximately 1 p.m. The arraignment is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

Trump hired a new defense attorney, Todd Blanche, for the arraignment. Judge Juan Merchen presided. Prior to the court proceedings, Manchen ruled that no cameras would be used during the arraignment.



On April 2, New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, warned any potential protests that encourage violence of any kind would not be tolerated.



“Control yourselves, New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger. We are the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law, and although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, say she’s coming to town. While you’re in town, be on your best behavior. As always, we will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind. And if one is caught participating in any act of violence they will be arrested and held accountable no matter who you are.”

It is not certain what charges Trump is being arraigned for.



Reports indicate that the charges are tied to hush money given to adult film actress Stephanie Clifford who went by the stage name, Stormy Daniels in the amount of $130,000. This case had previously been investigated in 2018.



Former Trump attorney, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels this money with reports indicating that no funds were transferred from the Trump Organization or the Trump campaign to Michael Cohen or Ms. Clifford. The newest name brought up regarding this case is former Playboy model, Karen McDougal who reportedly was also paid off by Cohen in the amount of $150,000.



No comingling of funds was found in the first investigation regarding these decades-old relationships.



The following charges were announced in an August 21, 2018, press release by the Department of Justice (DOJ), Southern New York District. The full text may be found on the DOJ webpage.

Cohen filed a guilty plea on charges of tax evasion, making false statements to a federally

insured bank, and campaign finance violations. Reports indicate Cohen concealed more than $4 million in personal income from the IRS, made false statements to a federally-insured financial institution in connection with a $500,000 home equity loan, and, in 2016, caused $280,000 in payments to be made to silence two women who otherwise planned to speak publicly about their alleged affairs with a presidential candidate, thereby intending to influence the 2016 presidential election.

On Monday, March 20, Robert Costello, the former legal advisor to Michael Cohen, testified to a grand jury at Manhattan District Court that Michael Cohen was a “Serial Liar.”