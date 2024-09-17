BEVERLY HILLS—On Friday, September 13, during a campaign stop in Palos Ranchos Verdes, former President Donald J. Trump offered solutions to the water shortage in Beverly Hills. While speaking on the water shortage in California, the former President made the following remarks.



Trump’s solution is to stop sending millions of gallons of water into the Pacific Ocean and send it back up into the rivers to water the forest, and the farmers in Beverly Hills.



“We’re sending millions and millions of gallons of water out into the ocean to protect teeny, tiny fish called smelt, which aren’t making it anyway.



And at the same time, you’ve got wealthy people building fabulous homes in Beverly Hills and they only get 32 gallons.



And our farmers: Thousands of acres dead and barren. And these forest fires, which are much worse than Austria.” …



Trump made a campaign promise that he would be cutting off federal disaster aid completely if this plan was not implemented.



Former President Trump’s rally was in the historically blue area at El Camino Park, in Palo Alto where he was welcomed with little resistance from a handful of protesters.



The streets were lined with Trump supporters dressed patriotically, holding signs and banners that read, “Trump 2024,” “God, Guns, and Trump,” “Take America Back,” and shouting “Fight, Fight, Fight.” Moms for America and other groups were there in great numbers. There were multiple street vendors selling everything Trump.



“He’s done everything the people have asked him to,” said Irma Polanco, 60, a resident of Fresno, adding that Democrats and Republicans should agree to disagree” and focus on “what’s good for this country. It wasn’t supposed to be like that for me. I worry about my children’s future. I worry about my grandchildren’s future. I don’t know how they’re going to afford groceries.”

On August 24, report cited on the CAGOP webpage, Republican Chairwoman, Jessica Millan Patterson stated the following.



“For the third consecutive Secretary of State report since October 2023, California Republican voter registration increased, while California Democrats and No Party Preference have lost voters by the tens of thousands.”



