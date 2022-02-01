UNITED STATES—Donald J. Trump held his second Save America Rally on Saturday, January 29, at Montgomery County fairgrounds in Conroe, Texas, which is about 40 miles outside of Houston.

Thousands attended the event and vendors and campers in RVs camped out. Music was played by DJ Khalid as people waited for the rally to begin at 2 p.m. The music played a mix of country and some rock n’ roll oldies from the 80s.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was a featured speaker discussing Trump’s accomplishments as President including securing the southern border. Each of the featured speakers are running for re-election. Trump added his endorsement to Governor Abbott.

Additional featured speakers included: Attorney General, Ken Paxton, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, and Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller.

Ag Commissioner Miller endorsed Trump for President in 2024 saying, “I don’t know what’s happening in 2024, but I have a feeling if 45 wants to be 47, America will lift him up again.”

Paxton introduced Trump who took the stage at 7:30 p.m. referring to him as “The 45th and soon to be the 47th President of the United States.”

Paxton shared a photo of him and Trump on Facebook.

“Yesterday, I filed my 9th border-crisis lawsuit against the Biden Administration. Biden has failed to keep America safe. The states joining Texas are Arkansas, Alaska, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, and Oklahoma. 250 million doses of lethal fentanyl seized in one year.

Criminal organizations are making more than $100 million a week, only from human trafficking, resulting in a multi-billion dollar trade. THIS HAS TO END!”

Donald Trump Jr. spoke about the Second Amendment, guns, and his 12-year-old son Donny getting to build an AR-15.

People dressed in red, white, and blue waving their phones to the “We Are The World,” song by the USA for Africa.

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Social Media, Dan Scavino Jr., was also present.

When Trump spoke, he chastied Biden and his handling of the pandemic. Trump hinted at a White House run, but did not make a formal announcement.

“And in 2024, we are going to take back that beautiful, beautiful house that happens to be white, that is so magnificent, and that we all love. We are going to take back the White House,” said Trump.