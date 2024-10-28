NEW YORK—On Sunday, October 27, a rally in support of former President, Donald J. Trump and Vice-Presidential nominee, JD Vance filled Madison Square Gardens in New York City, NY. Reports from attendees indicate that MSG was filled to its 19,500-person-capacity with the overflow of Trump supporters spilling out into the streets.



American singer and actress, Mary Jorie Millben brought down the house with her rendition of the National Anthem. Millben has performed the anthem for four consecutive presidents including George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and twice for Donald J. Trump.



President Trump took the stage to a live performance of “God Bless the USA,” by none other than, Lee Greenwood, himself, singing the iconic song of Trump rallies on Greenwood’s 82nd Birthday.



Dan Scavino, who is a Senior Advisor to the Trump campaign, and the man who was with him in the hospital after the July 13, assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania was present and made the following statement.



“You have to watch this video of Trump’s entry into the Madison Square Garden arena tonight with Melania and Lee Greenwood.



Energy unlike anything, I’ve ever witnessed before.”



Trump began his rally as he does many, asking the crowd one question; Are you better off today than you were four years ago? The crowd’s response was a loud no!

Republicans will secure the Border, deport Illegal Aliens, and reverse the Democrats’ Open Borders Policies that have driven up the cost of Housing, Education, and Healthcare for American families.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection numbers reflect 2,438 arrests of non-citizens with a criminal record in 2020 and 17,048 in 2024. Three arrests for Murder in 2020, and 60 arrests for the same crime in 2021.



Trump tells at his rallies how on their first day in office, the Biden-Harris Administration ended his Stay in Mexico policy. It was a policy ensuring that people stayed in Mexico until they were properly vetted rather than criminals roaming free never to be found when their court dates arose. He offers U.S. citizenship to those who enter properly and deportation to those who don’t.



Former President Trump promises to bring fracking back to the U.S. and make America a dominant energy producer again. His platform is to end inflation and make America affordable again. To stop outsourcing, and make the United States into a manufacturing superpower. A full list of his campaign promises was spoken at each rally and may be found on his campaign webpage.



The tariffs Trump says he will impose, are not on Americans. The tariffs are what other countries would pay to trade with the U.S.



“I will massively cut taxes for workers and small businesses and do just as you saw, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on social security benefits. I will make interest on car loans fully tax deductible,” Trump promised.



Comedian, Tony Hinchcliffe, host, of the “Kill Tony,” is under scrutiny for a sick attempt at a joke he made at the MSG rally.



“There’s literally, a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” Hinchcliffe joked.



The reviews that came following Hinchcliffe’s were scathing.



Hinchcliffe attempted to address the statement on his X social media account. Hinchcliffe’s post appears to be directed in response to Harris’s appointed VP nominee, Tim Walz (D-MN). who some have nicknamed, ‘Tampon Tim,’ for the time he spent working in public school fighting for tampons to be placed in the boys’ restrooms.



“These people have no sense of humor. Wild that a vice-presidential candidate would take time out of his ‘busy schedule,’ to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist.



I love Puerto Rico, and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set. I’m a comedian Tim…might be time to change your tampon.”



Walz began his attack on Trump before the rally suggesting, that Trump was holding a Nazi Reenactment at Madison Square Gardens. Multiple reports indicate that Walz and one of the news outlets took this line of rhetoric too far unjustly calling former President Trump a “fascist.”

White House authorities requested a halt in hate speech following the first assassination attempt on former President Trump. Reports indicate that there may be a libel suit over the false Nazi-Hitler narrative spread by Walz and a fake news source.



Philadelphia-born; conservative political strategist, Joey Mannarino, wrote his message after the rally on X.



“Straight from Madison Square Garden rally to my polling place in Pennsylvania to go cast my ballot for Donald J. Trump!



I’ve never early voted before, but I can’t wait another minute to cast my ballot to become unburdened by what has been for the past four years.”





Multiple spectators and news outlets commented on the size of the crowd indicating that the numbers Trump was reporting were inflated.



CEO of Space X and Tesla, Elon Musk, who was present at the rally, posted the following on his X social media platform.



“It was full to the rafters, every seat in the house, and there were over 70,000 people just standing in support in the streets around MSG.”