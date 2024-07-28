MINNESOTA—On July 27, former President Trump and Senator J.D.Vance (R-OH) spoke to a full house at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minnesota. According to the St. Cloud University webpage, the hockey arena seats 6,000 people. News reports indicate that there were more than 8,000 in attendance inside and thousands more outside at the Trump Rally.



There were 230,247 viewers tuned in to the NTD YouTube channel alone. St. Cloud Live, Right Side Broadcasting, and many others also covered the rally. The speakers all kept their talking points short.



Rep. Michelle Fishbach (R-MN 7th District) riled the crowd, speaking about gas prices now at $7 a gallon in Minnesota, the price of groceries, and all that is not better under the Biden Administration.



Shannon Owen, wife of a fallen hero, Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy, Josh Owen. April 15, 2023, who was fatally shot while arresting Byran Nygard, 34, for domestic violence. He died on his birthday leaving behind his wife, and a young son.



My Pillow giant, Mike Lindell, reminded the attendees that “God has his hand in all of this and we need to thank God for protecting our President two weeks ago when he was shot.”



“Here is something we all can do, request your early mail-in ballot, don’t open it. Bring it with you to the polls, and if a poll worker says, you’ve already voted, you say, No I have not”



President of the National Border Control Council, Paul Perez. “We endorsed Donald Trump in March 2016, when he was the candidate Trump. He was the first candidate to come down to the border and meet with the frontline agents. He knew that the border was chaotic, and what do we have now? He gave a playbook to Kamala Harris. All she had to do, was nothing…. Perez reminded the people that this November you can get a secure border or leave it chaotic.



Rep. Thomas Emmer (R-MN 6th District) spoke on turning Minnesota red for the first time in 50 years. He told the crowd about the Biden Administration trying to take down their “America First,” agenda. He told of a criminal in the country illegally who killed a man in St. Paul, Minnesota. Emmer then reminded the people that it was Harris who passed laws to commute the sentences of criminals to get them back on the streets.



J.D. Vance entered the stage with his wife, Usha. They were holding hands, and when they let go of one another, he said, “Isn’t she lovely,” Vance said of his wife, Usha. “I want to introduce, my friend, my running mate, the biggest fighter for this country, and the working men and women of this country that we’ve ever seen, and the next President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.”



According to the St. Cloud Live, Trump reached the stage saying, “Minnesota is Trump Country,” to a roaring crowd at 7:33 p.m. “Before we begin I want to condemn the evil attack on Israel that took place earlier today.

A missile by Hezah killed at least a dozen children, young children, and they were playing as you heard on a soccer field in Israeli territory on the Golan Heights, a place I recognized from my Administration under Israel’s sovereignty. The savage Hezbollah terrorist struck these children with an Iranian Precision Missile. A dozen more were injured in the attack and sadly death toll is probably going to grow substantially higher.



Our hearts go out to the families of these innocent children. No parent should have to suffer the terrible loss of a child at the hands of a terrorist or anybody else.



Today’s attack on Israel cannot be forgotten and it will go down as another moment in history created by a weak and ineffective President.”



Trump noted that Biden did not leave willingly. He was threatened with the 25th Amendment so he left. He (Biden) was pushed out. “Now we have a new victim, Kamala.”



Trump stated. He talked about her being named, “Border Czar,” and she never went to the border, and allowed 20 million more illegal immigrants over the border.



He then reminded the crowd that it was Kamala Harris that led the “Defund the Police,” campaign years ago.



Trump spoke on days to come in the Trump-Vance Administration when the economy will soar, the borders are sealed. He reminded the people of the day he ordered China to buy no more oil from Iran.



Kamala Harris promises no more fracking. Trump wants our oil to come from the United States pipelines rather than supporting those from other countries. He wants our oil field workers to keep their jobs here in the United States oil fields and pipelines.



Trump made a promise that the American dream will come back bigger and better than ever before.









