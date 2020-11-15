UNITED STATES−On November 14, beginning at 12:00 p.m., a large group of demonstrators participated in the The Stop the Steal rally in Washington D.C. The rally was sponsored by the My Pillow giant, Mike Lindell.

News reports varied in their estimation of how large the crowd was. Large crowds depicted in photographs indicate thousands of Trump fans were present. Some outlets reported close to and even. 1 million Trump supporters filled the streets of Washington D.C. Lindell opened the rally with a prayer. President Trump reportedly drove through the crowds by motorcade and waved at his supporters.

Lindell reportedly met with President Trump prior to the rally regarding Lindell’s Made in the USA product line. Lindell started his business making pillows for soldiers suffering from PTSD, has made sheets, and when needed, he had his company produce face masks in the beginning of the pandemic when there was a shortage.

The #StoptheSteal campaign highlights the voter fraud that has been prevalent in some of the battleground states in an effort to expose voter fraud and demand a recount where U.S. citizen’s votes may have been compromised.

Dominion Voting Systems is reportedly one source of voter fraud. Votes casts for President Trump were said to be switched to Joe Biden. The first case was found in Michigan. Dominion Voting Systems is the same voting system used in 47 counties in Michigan and in 28 other states.

The glitch is being investigated after a spokesperson for Dominion publicly stated that the problem is not in the software. It would take a human approximately 7 minutes to reprogram the system to switch the votes.

Recent news headlines from Beyond the Noise reads, “Dominion Voting Exposed,” and “2.7 Million Votes Potentially Lost: Dominion Voting, Strong Ties to CCP[Chinese Communist Party]and Dems.”

President Trump has active lawsuits filed in multiple states stemming from reported cases of voter fraud. The President has indicated that his request is that all legal votes are counted.

200,000 mail-in ballots with votes for Joe Biden that reportedly appeared in Michigan and Wisconsin between November 3 and 4. A large number of ballots were requested by residents in nursing homes as well.

Moms For America were in DC for the #StoptheSteal campaign to rally members of Congress and state legislators to “Stop the Steal and protect our vote. Legal votes count and we want legal votes counted,” a spokesperson for Moms For America state.

Lindell, who is the author of, “Crack Addict To CEO,” has a great following on social media. He has sponsored Life Teen events for others like himself who are transitioning back into society after a battle with addiction. Lindell has 123K followers on Facebook alone and has used his platform as avenues to promote and support President Trump, and to advertise for this Trump rally.

Reports indicate that there were counter-protesters present at the rally. Several fights broke out. No deaths or serious injuries have been reported as of yet.