UNITED STATES−Floating Trump parades or “Flotillas” have become the thing this summer. The first documented Trump Boat Parade was May 3, 2020, on the coast of Florida.

The flotillas were not just on Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend. The Trump flotillas have become a great part of summer entertainment nationwide, and are still going strong.

Since the large crowds at Trump rallies have been limited due to restrictions and care not to spread the coronavirus, Trump supporters have taken to the outdoors. There have been a few Trump parades on the ground, but the majority have been more of a floating Trump boat parade, or a flotilla. Boating has become the favorite activity with each family contained in their own vessel or boat.

American flags, Betsy Ross flags, every variety of Trump flag, Don’t Tread on Me Flags, and more flap in the summer breeze as the boats make their way through the waters.

ThePatriot Jet Boat, named, “The Flagship” participated in the San Diego flotilla on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 12:00 noon.

Clearwater Florida had a record-breaking crowd, locals calling it, “The mother of all boat parades.” Close to 2,000 boaters were in attendance.

https://www.facebook.com/106455414445878/videos/321826072569786

On Saturday, May 23, thousands of Arizonians took to the waters of the Bridgewater Channel in honor of our 45th President and the U.S. Military who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Labor Day weekend brought out thousands of boaters in Great American Boat parade events across the U.S.

On Monday, September 7, Lee County, Florida may have broken a record with approximately 11,000 vessels full of Trump supporters hit the waters surrounding Pine Island for their Labor Day event.

The conservative state of Alabama has had several boat parades including some in Cullman, AL in Smith Lake, Logan Martin Lake that sprawls across parts of St. Clair County, Talladega, Pell City, and Riverside.

A large number of boaters make the waters choppy causing some boats to take on water, as they did in Lake Travis, Texas on Saturday, September 5.

On June 13, 200-300 Michigan Trump supporters hit the lake from northern Macomb County, Michigan to Detroit in honor of President Trump’s 74th Birthday.

River Falls, Wisconsin had so many participants in their flotilla on the St. Croix River that one homeowner reported that the waters lifted his dock 3-4.’

New York boaters took to the water in a non-partisan boat parade on Friday, September 11, in remembrance of all the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

New jersey participated in a pro-police flotilla over Labor Day weekend. Many of those boats were decked out in Trump’s flags.

What these boat parades have in common is patriotic music.

Many a boat parade has Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the USA, playing in the background. Greenwood joined forces with a few others to make a new version of, “God Bless the U.S.A.” Video footage of the song being sung by some great musicians from the U.S. Air Force Band along with Lee Greenwood.