UNITED STATES—On Saturday, April 9, Donald J. Trump took the stage at The Farm in Selma, North Carolina. Doors opened at 2 p.m. Trump took the stage at 7 p.m. rallying for Ted Budd who is running for the state of North Carolina Senate.

Trump spoke for just over an hour, where over 1,000-2,000 people attended the event. The 2016 rally drew 15,000. MSN called it a “wedding venue” with the capacity to hold 400 people. Trump recently endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate for Pennsylvania. He took time to recognize his supporters and those he endorsed at the rally.

Freshman Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-NC-11), who is running for his second term took to the stage to speak, as well as Dan Bishop (R-NC-9), and newcomer Bo Hines (R-NC-13), who are running for Congress in the Republican primary on May 17.

“Our country is being systematically destroyed. We have a president who is challenged, but he is surrounded by vicious, evil, and very corrupt people who are doing whatever they want to run our country to ruin. With your vote, this November we can stop our Nation’s decline. We can make America great again,” said Trump.

“By the way, would you like to see me run again?” The crowd went wild in response.

“We had the largest tax cuts in American history. We ended gas from Russia. The new Administration came in and changed that,” said Trump. He reminded the crowd of the success of the space program, citing the Space Force, borne under the Trump Administration suggesting that it will be soon that US astronauts walk on Mars.

A train came through during Trump’s speech and honked the horn continuously while passing through. Trump stopped the rally and commented, “I think he’s a Trump fan, then he looked over at those he is endorsing and said, maybe he’s here for you.”

“We created half a million manufacturing jobs in America. We cannot be reliant on China…and other countries,” said Trump. “We will wealthy, again, We ill be strong again, we will be proud again, we will be safe again, and we will Make America Great Again.”

Canyon News spoke to Connecticut conservative, Debbie Coenen, co-owner of Dr. Rebuild online orders for Corvette parts, who, stated her favorite part of the rally as she quoted Trump:

“We kneel to God and God alone. We teach our kids to honor our flag and respect our law enforcement. Without a secure border and enforcing the law, we do not have a country.”