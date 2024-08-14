VIRGINIA—On August 12, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) issued a press release seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a burglary that took place at Trump for President campaign headquarters located at 20098 Ashbrook Place in Ashburn, Virginia. The building, leased by the Trump campaign, is also the headquarters for the Republican 10th District Committee.



The incident took place on August 11, at approximately 9:00 p.m. LCSO received a call regarding a burglary. Video surveillance cameras were able to capture footage of the suspect entering the building. He is described as a white male wearing gray pants, a black shirt with a black hat with a gray insignia on it, and some bulky dark shoes. He was carrying a yellow backpack.



The LCSO Sheriff Mike Chapman, made the following statement:



“It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into. We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate what happened, and determine what may have been taken, as well as what may have been left behind.”



Anyone who believes they know the suspect or witnessed the burglary or has any other information is encouraged to contact Detective Franks at 571-918-1869.



