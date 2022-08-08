UNITED STATES—Former President, Donald Trump, won the straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference that took place August 4-7 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas. Trump is the conservative’s choice to run for President of the United States in 2024. He won 69 percent of the vote with Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, coming in second with 24 percent, and Texas Senator, Ted Cruz, in third place carrying two percent of the vote.



The percentages have increased since the previous CPAC held in Florida on February 24-27. At that time, Trump held 59 percent of the vote, and DeSantis had 28 percent. In 2021 Trump, was still the favorite winning 55 percent of the vote.



The likelihood of having a Republican President again is increasing. Multiple news reports indicate that as of June approximately one million voters have switched from the Democrat to the Republican party.



Former President Trump has not officially announced a run for President in 2024, but he has hinted at the possibility at his Save America rallies.



Save America rallies have drawn reported crowds in the thousands. Trump had rallies scheduled in the following states, endorsing his choice for House and Senate for the prospective states’ upcoming elections.



January 29, Conroe, TX., March 12, Florence, SC., March 26, Commerce, GA., April 2, Washington, MI., April 9, Selma, NC., April 23, Delaware, OH., May 1, Greenwood, NE., May 26, Greensburg, PA., May 28, at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper WY., June 25, Mendon, IL., July 9, Anchorage, AK., July 22, at the Findlay Toyota Center on Veteran’s Way in Prescott, Arizona, and on August 5, at the Waukesha County Expo Center Grounds in Waukesha, WI.















