LAS VEGAS, NEVADA—On June 9, former President Donald J. Trump took the stage at Sunset Park at 12:00 noon. This is the first Trump rally since his conviction. 20,000 fans showed up despite heat warnings and temperatures hitting 110 degrees. Trump supporters held signs that read, “Latino’s for Trump,” “Joe Biden You’re Fired,” and Too Big To Rig.”



The topic that got the working people in the Silver State of Nevada excited was when Trump made his newest campaign promise to stop the taxing on tips earned by working class people. The crowd went wild.



The other campaign promise Trump made that directly effects the working class people is to end the electric vehicle (EV) mandate placed on truckers. Speaking of the truckers, he said, “They came to see me you know.”



This is in reference to an EV mandate put in effect by the Biden Administration on March 29, 2024 (Good Friday) requiring that the new electric semi-trucks make up the majority of manufacturers sales from 2027-2032.



Trump also said he would end the EV boat mandate as well. These vehicles are very heavy, and not practical due to the weight of their vehicles and boats, and weak batteries. He shared that he’s not against EV, for short distances.



Ending men competing in women’s sports was the third new campaign promise made to the cheering crowd. Making jabs at Biden for always using a teleprompter, Trump informed the crowd that he has never used a teleprompter.



Immigration was the first topic Trump spoke on. He reminded the crowd that Biden just signed a dangerous border policy last week. The new policy will expedite the migrants without an extensive criminal history. This leaves the Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a position where they do not know the whereabouts of these individuals that are expected to be brought into the U.S. without being properly vetted.



Trump told the story of the father who came home to find the body of his 11-year-old daughter who had been sexually assaulted, and her body mutilated by an illegal alien allowed into the U.S. by the Biden Administration.



The former President then told the story of the 22-year-old, nursing student from Augusta Georgia who was brutally attacked in Georgia by an illegal alien. She died by asphyxiation.



Trump reminded the crowd that when Biden made a statement, he apologized, not to the family of Laken Riley, but to the murderer for calling him a killer. “This is where we are,” Trump stated.



The crowd was so energetic. Someone mentioned that it was Donald Trump’s birthday. The crowd burst into song singing the birthday song.



“The first thing we’re going to do is close that border tight as a drum. We’re going to let people in, but only legally. Second thing we’re going to do is, “Drill baby drill,” Trump said. “We are going to cut your energy costs in half.”



“We want to have a country with low taxes, great education, we want to have the strongest military, we want to have no regulation, we want to have a border that is absolutely powerful, and fair elections,” Trump stated.



The Las Vegas Trump Rally went viral on Social Media. Newsmax posted it on their YouTube channel garnering over 45,000 views. Right Side Broadcasting had over 178,000 views, Barry Cunningham’s YouTube channel brought in another 221,000. There are hundreds of thousands more views by multiple other news sources too numerous to mention here.