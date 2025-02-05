UNITED STATES—On February 3, President Trump issued a press release on the White House webpage exposing corruption and decades of erroneous spending by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).



President Trump made the following remarks regarding the abuse in spending and listed a sampling of what the U.S. has funded until now:



“For decades, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been unaccountable to taxpayers as it funnels massive sums of money to the ridiculous, and in some cases, malicious pet projects of entrenched bureaucrats with next-to-no oversight. Under President Trump, the waste, fraud, and abuse ends now.”



Under the umbrella of UNSAID:



$1.5 million was allocated to Advance DEI in the workplaces, businesses, and communities in Serbia.



$70,000 was allotted to produce a DEI musical, in Ireland.



$470,000 was earmarked for the DEI opera, in Colombia.



$32,000 was parceled out for the creation of a transgender comic book in Peru.



$2 Million pays for sex changes and LGBTQ activism in Guatemala.



$2.5 Million for electric vehicles in Vietnam.



$6 Million funds tourism in Egypt.



In addition, hundreds of thousands of dollars were given to a non-profit linked to designated terrorist organizations with just as many meals paid for by the U.S. for al Qaeda-affiliated fighters in Syria.



Millions of dollars funded Eco Health Alliance which has ties to the Wuhan lab in

China.



Hundreds of millions of dollars to fund irrigation, canals, farming equipment…used in the cultivation of poppyseeds and the production of heroin in Afghanistan, benefiting the Taliban.



Elon Musk, who was appointed to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), made the discovery unleashing the wrath of Democrat Minority Leadership toward Elon Musk and the Trump Administration’s attempts to end erroneous spending.



Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made the following statement:



“An unelected shadow government is conducting a hostile takeover of the federal government. DOGE is not a real government agency. DOGE has no authority to make spending decisions. DOGE has no authority to shut programs down or to ignore federal law. DOGE’s conduct cannot be allowed to stand. Congress must take action to restore the rule of law.”



Musk responded with the following remarks:



“Hysterical reaction like this is how you know that @DOGE is doing work that really matters. This is the one shot the American people have to defeat bureaucracy, rule the bureaucrats, and restore democracy, rule of the people.”