HOLLYWOOD—Yeah, John ‘Jagger’ Cates is indeed unhinged on “General Hospital”! I mean when he first came to town, he was likeable and as soon as it was disclosed that he was blackmailing Jason to work for him to prevent Carly from going to jail this guy did a complete 360. He’s not likeable anymore and has easily become the villain.

He had Kristina arrested for threatening a federal witness in Ava Jerome. Are you kidding me? Not only is this terrible writing, but who in their right mind would even buy something of this magnitude. Oh, Kristina was shocked, Alexis was livid, and Sonny was out for blood. I do love this war between Cates and Sonny and the audience knows, Sonny will come out on top because hello, it is Sonny Corinthos.

Alexis, the lawyer is back in the mix and I love it, and while Jagger, Scott and Ava was hoping to develop a new plan to expose Sonny, Jason got the edge on them. Can I say? I am so happy Donna took Sonny’s meds by mistake. It helped expose everything that has been going on for months and utter mayhem is starting to unfold as a result.

How so? Sonny realized his meds were tampered with, Ava was exposed, Valentin has been caught and Jason and Sonny are aligned once again. Rejoice “GH” fans rejoice! Yes, Ava was exposed for knowing Sonny’s meds were off and not doing anything about it. That does not make Sonny or Carly happy considering Ava’s meds tampering was the reason their son Morgan spiraled leading to his death. Yeah, the writers did box Ava into a corner where a murder mystery seemed possible, and they are trying to write her outside of that box, but I don’t see that happening. Is Nina opening this door for Ava to stab her in the back again? I seriously hope not.

Something tragic or bad is going to happen to Ava Jerome people and I’m eager to see how it unfolds long term. You cannot be a villain and never face any consequences for your actions, especially after what transpired with Kristina and the baby. Sonny is not going to forgive that and with Molly’s father, Ric Lansing returning to Port Charles its apparent some big things are about to unfold. Let’s chat about Valentin, Jason and Anna.

Jason learned after speaking with that pharmacist that Ava knew Sonny’s meds were tampered with and that she lowered the dosage. Not to mention Jason learned it was Valentin who initially tampered with Sonny’s meds. Why is this critical? Jason warned Anna that Valentin was responsible messing with Sonny’s meds and she is worried. Anna made a call to someone requesting help.

This is pivotal because Sonny is going to want to know WHY Valentin tampered with his meds and more details about Pikeman might be exposed. Remember, Valentin was working with Brennan who has been released and back with the WSB. He has found an ally in Carly, and that is not good for Cates because he seems afraid of Brennan, which presents the question: WHY? Yes, there are many intersecting parties right now that have hooked my attention. FYI, Molly do you honestly think Kristina is at fault for what unfolded with your baby. No, this is Ava, open your eyes.

Cody rescued James who went missing yet again. Look, James needs a spanking already. He’s run off one too many times, and the grounding/punishment is not working Maxie. This resulted in Mac finally accepting Cody as his son, ok, great, but to be honest, I don’t care. Brad has returned to GH begging Terry for a job, but as Terry pointed out he has a file and has tampered with things one too many times and I must agree. Could you truly trust this guy?

The other tale worth pointing out is Nina, Willow and Drew. James overheard that Willow and Drew kissed in the elevator. Yes, these two have major chemistry, which Willow had with Michael, but that is fast fading. Drew gives her excitement in her life that Michael does not. However, how does Willow and Drew expect this to unfold once Michael finds out. I mean Carly is going to be livid, Michael will be a mess and Jason will probably go toe-to-toe with his brother for this betrayal. To be honest, I kind of need to see Drew vs. Jason.

Nina is doing all she can to protect her daughter, but Willow doesn’t have a crush on Drew, she is attracted to him and its an attraction that is not going away anytime soon, which means it is quite dangerous, but I’m eager to see this explode in Willow, Nina and Drew’s faces. There are some fun storylines unfolding on “General Hospital.”

Oh, and Lulu Spencer, something is up with her, as her condition appears to be dire so much that Laura is trying to locate Valentin to ensure Charlotte spends time with her mother while she can. We know Lucky Spencer is about to return to the canvas, Dante is conflicted and Cyrus is back in the mix again. Oh, yes, I feel Lulu is about to awaken from a coma and drama is about to explode.