UNITED STATES—On Monday, April 24, Tucker Carlson was let go from the Fox News Media Network. Carlson’s last time on air was Friday, April 21. Fox News host, Brian Kilmeade filled in for Carlson on Monday night.

Carlson was a conservative talk show host and news correspondent for the organization from 2016-2023, was a favorite amongst Republicans. He was let go by Fox Media group, days after Fox News lost a lawsuit against Dominion Voting Systems where a jury decided the organization must pay Dominion $787 million.



The lawsuit began following the 2020 Presidential election where Joe Biden was named President of the United States. Carlson shared information on Fox News suggesting that Dominion Voting Systems may have faulty equipment.

In May of 2021, Canyon News wrote on the claims of Dominion’s faulty equipment used in the 2020 Presidential election which Dominion insisted was, “human error.”



Carlson was under scrutiny from Democrats and those on the left after showing repeated rare video footage of the January 6 riot suspect, Jacob Chansley, also known as QAnon Shamon.



Chansley was serving a 41-month prison term when Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy shared the video footage with Tucker Carlson. The footage showed Chansley and some others with Capitol Police on January 6, 2021.



“The tapes show that Capitol police never stopped Jacob Chansley, they helped him. They acted as his tour guides,” Carlson reported. He was immediately criticized by Democrats for what they called, “downgrading the January 6,” assault at the U.S. Capitol.

On March 7, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) publicly condemned Tucker Carlson after the Fox News host showed the footage of Capitol Police calmly walking around the Capitol building with Chansley and a crowd of others. Carlson referred to what was displayed on the video as being like “sightseers.” Schumer took it a step further publicly demanding that Carlson be terminated from Fox News.

Schumer is one of the people who claimed to have been targeted in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Schumer reportedly said he heard someone say, “There’s the big Jew, let’s get him.”

In addition, a female co-worker of Carlson, at Fox News Abby Grossberg, recently joined in efforts to file suit against Carlson and Fox News Media calling the men at Fox News misogynistic. It is not clear if Grossberg will continue her efforts now that Carlson has departed from Fox News.



Conservatives have shared their hopes for Carlson with Canyon News. One suggested he may now have his own show. “He could be the next Rush Limbaugh,” “Maybe he’ll run for President,” another suggested, while a third person stated, “He’s America’s favorite news host. The possibilities are endless.”