UNITED STATES—Dear Toni, a friend introduced me to your Medicare column because I’m stressed about what I need to do to enroll in Medicare. I have started working part-time and am no longer eligible for company benefits. I’m turning 65 on Nov. 11 and need my Medicare to begin that month. I will not be receiving a Social Security check until I am at least 67.

How does Medicare’s fall enrollment time affect me, since I will be applying for Medicare during that period? Please explain what I should do to enroll in Medicare properly and not make any mistakes regarding Medicare’s rules. Thanks, Jenny from Conroe, TX.

Hi Jenny: Don’t stress yourself about Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), which begins Oct. 15, because you will be in your Medicare Initial Enrollment Period (IEP) which is Medicare’s special time for those turning 65. During your IEP, you can pick which Medicare plan, whether Original Medicare with a Medicare Supplement and a standalone Medicare Part D plan or Medicare Advantage plan with Part D, best fits your medical and financial situation.

During next year’s AEP in 2025, you can make a change to either the Medicare Advantage Plan or Medicare Part D, if you select one when you enroll in Medicare this year when you turn 65. This year’s AEP is not for you!

Medicare’s IEP is a 7-month window that begins 3-months before the month you turn 65, the month you turn 65, and 3-months after turning 65. If you are covered on Medicare Parts A and B by the end of your Initial Enrollment Period, you can sleep free from worry about Medicare penalties. If you wait past the final 3-month period to enroll, Part B and D penalties can begin. (Chapter 1 of Toni’s Medicare Survival Guide Advanced edition explains enrolling in Medicare in detail.)

Below is the Medicare Initial Enrollment Period (IEP) 7-month timeline:

• If enrolling anytime 3 months before turning 65, your Medicare begins the first day of the month you turn 65. (Since Jenny will turn 65 on Nov. 10, she can enroll in Medicare Parts A and/or B in August, September, or October (3 months prior) for a Nov.1 effective date.)

• If enrolling the month you turn 65, then Medicare will begin the 1st of next month. (If Jenny enrolls in November, her Medicare will begin Dec. 1.)

• If enrolling 1 month after you turn 65, your Medicare will begin 1st of the next month. If Jenny enrolls in December, her Medicare begins Jan. 1.)

• If enrolling 2 months after you turn 65, your Medicare will begin the next month. (If Jenny enrolls in January, her Medicare will begin Feb.1.)

• If enrolling 3 months after you turn 65, your Medicare will begin the next month. (If Jenny enrolls in February (3 months after the month she turns 65), her Medicare will begin Mar.1.)

Jenny, since you are not receiving your Social Security check, you need to create a My Social Security Account through Social Security’s website at www.ssa.gov/medicare/sign-up. Social Security enrolls America in Medicare.

Please enroll in either September or October for your Medicare Parts A and B to have an effective date of Nov1. Once you have enrolled in Medicare on the www.ssa.gov website, you can view your Benefit Verification Letter and access your Medicare Part A and B dates with your new Medicare number and enroll in whatever Medicare health and prescription drug plan you wish. Whether you pick a Medicare Supplement with a standalone Part D prescription drug plan or a Medicare Advantage HMO/PPO plan with prescription drugs, find a plan that best fits your medical or financial needs.

