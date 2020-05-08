STUDIO CITY—Emme Shaffer, a high school student from Studio City, is the creator of Tutor Together, a website designed to help students amid the Coronavirus lockdown as first reported by Fox 11 on April 26. Their online classes provide quality education to children from Kindergarten to 8th grade. The website was launched a little over 2 weeks ago, and in a short period of time, 30 students have registered with her website and are excited to continue their education.

Emme believes in an equitable distribution of resources, especially when it comes to knowledge and education. She realized that the number of people who had access to quality education was further limited by the constraints of the lockdown and decided she had to do something to help. All her extra time was spent getting Tutor Together up and running. Through this portal, she and other volunteers provide quality online classes to all the children whose education is suffering.

Her mission statement says: “Especially during this unprecedented time of quarantine when many children in our communities do not have equal access to instruction from teachers, we strive to support and enhance their education…Everyone should have equal educational opportunities which should not be inhibited by socioeconomic status or any other limiting factors.”