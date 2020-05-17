BRENTWOOD—The 97-year-old famous TV producer, Norman Lear, has put his Brentwood estate on the market for $35 million dollars on Friday, May 15, according to the San Francisco Gate. Lear is known to be iconic for producing several hit sitcoms in the 70s including “All in the Family”, “The Jeffersons”, “Good Times”, and more.

The mansion includes 14,000 square footage of space and it sits on private and spacious land of 8.29 acres. The mansion is located in a posh Brentwood neighborhood and was on the market last year for around or slightly below $40 million according to The Telegraph.

According to The Telegraph, Lear seems to be old enough to let go of the family estate because he wants to downsize to a smaller home. Lear purchased the mansion estate in 1988 for $6.5 million dollars, which converts to $14 million today. However, including the value of the property and the mansion, it’s seen as more valuable, hence the high market value.

Overtime lear has made many changes to the mansion including a guesthouse, a jacuzzi, an outdoor kitchen, tennis court, staff offices, a gym, and a 35-car garage. Lear and his wife Lynn Lear also renovated the white exterior, bedrooms, bathrooms, and added new floors and windows, according to The Telegraph.

Throughout the years the value of the property has decreased from $49 million in 2016 to then just below $40 million in 2017, and then in 2019, the value went up again to $40 million.

According to Mansion Global, Lear’s mansion isn’t the first to drastically drop its price on the market, a number of L.A. mansions are lowering prices. The city’s typical listing price had also lowered 5.6% according to an October 2019 report released by Douglas Elliman.

The mansion also includes a very impressive skyline of Los Angeles that offers the views of the ocean, city, and canyons.