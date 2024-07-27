HOLLYWOOD—Whew, I thought the writers were pushing a Drew and Willow love affair at some point, but it happened a lot faster than I expected on “General Hospital.” They shared a steamy kiss, one spotted by Sasha, who has managed to stay mum at the moment, despite feeling uneasy around Willow, Drew and Michael. However, Willow spilled the tea to someone, and it was the one person I never expected, Nina!

Yes, Nina knows her daughter cheated on her husband with his uncle. That is not the worst part, Nina is sleeping with the same guy! I mean mother and daughter attracted to the same guy, tell me I’m dreaming as I don’t think we’ve seen this before, right? Scratch that, Carly seduced Bobbie’s hubby. However, that was more on a tale of revenge, this is actually an attraction between Drew and Willow that they have resisted for weeks, and now that they’ve kissed it is NOT something they will be able to turn off.

The question audiences want to know is what happens next. Does Nina try to redirect Drew from her daughter to protect that kiss? One thing that is certain is that Sonny and Nina are indeed over. They called a truce, and she plans to help him win custody over Ava, her mortal enemy at the moment. Speaking of Ava, she is really manipulative. She is now hoping to utilize John Cates to testify in her favor against Sonny. Cates hates Sonny, but does he realize all the wicked deeds that Ava has committed. She has him in her web, as they kissed, but Anna delivered a blow by reporting him to the FBI. So, Cates is about to get caught up in a major mess.

I think this is where Carly comes in. Why? Cates has some chemistry with Carly and he is more smitten with her than with Ava. So imagine Carly spilling to Cates that Ava tampered with her son Morgan’s bipolar medicine that ultimately led to his death? Yeah, Cates is not going to take that news too well, especially once the big reveal comes out in the new few months that Ava knew about Sonny’s meds being tampered with and said nothing.

Things could go from bad to worse for Ava and I almost feel like the writers are placing her in a corner as we could soon see the end of Ava Jerome and that would be a sad day because Maura West is a terrific actress, but it would kick open the doors for a massive whodunit with the list of enemies this woman has any and everyone could want to take her out.

Why is this important to note? I suspected Valentin would be the one person to expose Ava because of his connections to Pikeman and the organizations aim to tamper with Sonny’s meds. However, Valentin has fled Port Charles with Charlotte. Why? Anna got the evidence to prove and expose him as the man running Pikeman, but love got the best of Anna who gave Valentin a heads up. The two proclaimed their love to one another before tears flowed and Cates arrived to bust Valentin.

Per what viewers already know, Cates is after Sonny for what transpired with his brother and Karen. He has a grudge and he wants Jason of ALL PEOPLE, to help him bust Sonny once and for all. Good luck with that Cates because it is never going to transpire, and Carly is pissed that Cates is trying to send Jason out of town yet again.

Both Ava and Sonny are coming to the realization that they are both terrible parents and will have a ton of trouble trying to find character witnesses that can be used for them in their custody battle for Avery. Hell, a family court judge might give the child to a close family member if possible because when all the dirty laundry is aired out in court, neither of them will be suitable choices.