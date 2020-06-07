UNITED STATES−Twitter has removed President Trump’s tribute to George Floyd. The President posted the tribute on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Twitter removed it citing a complaint about a copyright violation.

The video depicts moving footage of George Floyd with President Trump speaking in the background about Americans’ right to peaceful protests and not allowing a small group of rioters and looters to destroy what the American people have worked so hard for, the American dream. President Trump spoke kindly of Floyd in his tribute taken down by Twitter.

A TRIBUTE TO GEORGE FLOYD FROM PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:The message that EVERYONE needs to hear.❤️🤍💙Excuse the commentary. The tribute was originally posted on Twitter but was promptly removed. I grabbed this from another source.Love, Respect and Peace are the only way through these times.Please share Posted by Jacob Anthony on Friday, June 5, 2020

Dozens of Tweeters responded to President Trump’s heartfelt message and reposted the video Twitter had removed. It can now also be found on YouTube and Facebook.

This is not the first time that Twitter has censored POTUS. On May 27, 2020, President Trump spoke out about Twitter censoring Tweet the President made about mail-in ballots saying, “There is no way that mail-in ballots would be anything but substantially fraudulent.” Twitter used a fact-checking method on that post suggesting what POTUS stated may not be the truth.

President Trump responded to censorship.

“Warrantless surveillance of Americans is wrong,” Trump tweeted.

On May 27, President Trump Tweeted, “Republicans feel that social media platforms totally silence conservative voices. We will strongly regulate or close them down before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t allow a more sophisticated version of that.”

President of Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton called out Twitter on May 31, 2020, Tweeting,

“Violent left riots, but @Twitter Censors @RealDonaldTrump…”