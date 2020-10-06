BEVERLY HILLS—Two men were arrested for alleged battery during a President Trump rally held on Saturday, October 3 at Beverly Gardens Park. Two people were arrested, booked and a citation was issued during a Trump supporters’ protest on October 3, Lieutenant Max Subin, Executive Officer for Beverly Hills Police Department told Canyon News.

Both were arrested at the Lily Pond and are expected to return to court on February 4, 2020 at the Airport Courthouse. Lt. Subin said there were 275 Trump supporters marching that day.

Just before 3 p.m. on October 3, Samuel Braslow, a staff writer at Beverly Hills Courier started posting a series of live videos of the rally of Trump supporters. At 3 p.m., the city of Beverly Hills announced a “peaceful protest” at Roxbury Park. An hour later, the city posted via an alert “approximately 75 protesters walking east on Wilshire from Roxbury.”

In one of the videos posted by Braslow, some of the protesters wore red caps written “Make America Great Again,” but not masks, holding American flags and Trump flags. They were gathering and chanting. Braslow reported “These rallies attract a mix of QAnon adherents, Three Percenters, COVID-19 conspiracy theorists, and general Trump Supporters.”

At about 4:25 p.m., a video showed a crowd of hundreds of people chanting and the police trying to manage the situation.

Approximately 15 minutes later, a video reported a group of counter protesters arriving at Roxbury Park. Lt. Subin said that 100 people attended the counter-protest, marching to the Lily Pond. They were shouting against Trump supporters, while authorities were monitoring them. There were no arrests or incidents during the protest, added Lt. Subin.

The video showed a man wearing a red cap and a gray T-shirt get arrested by three police officers on suspicion of battery, in front of other Trump supporters. Lt. Subin told Canyon News that the suspect is Jonathan Emilio Miranda, 25, from Fontana. He was arrested for the battery of spraying pepper spray at 4:40 p.m.

Later in the evening, video showed another Trump supporter being arrested by officers on the road, after he attacked counter-protesters. He was subdued and handcuffed. The suspect was identified as Daryl Grant Murray, 36, from Torrance, Lt. Subin noted. He was arrested for pushing a female and later attempted to strike her with a closed fist.

Lt. Subin told Canyon News that he is not sure what consequences the two men arrested could face after court process concludes. There were no other reports of injuries during the protests.