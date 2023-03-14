BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, March 13, Beverly Hills Unified School District announced that two Beverly Hills High School students, Miles Kottler and Alexandra Bakshian, are among 5,000 students nationwide nominated for the Presidential Scholars Program.

According to a BHUSD press release, Bakshian and Kottler were chosen for their superior academic and artistic abilities coupled with their strong leadership skills. Both students were also among two dozen BHUSD scholars honored at the February Board of Education meeting as 2023 National Merit Scholarship Finalists. A full lists of finalists may be found on the BHUSD website.

The BHUSD Superintendent, Michael Bergy made the following statement regarding the students: “An achievement of this magnitude is nothing short of outstanding. We are so proud of both Miles and Alexandra for their dedication and hard work. They exemplify the definition of our BHUSD mission statement, educational excellence.”

The next step is for the Commission of Presidential Scholars to choose 161 finalist out of the 5,000 students nominated.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the U.S. Commission of Presidential Scholars is, “A group of eminent private citizens appointed by the President to select and honor the Presidential Scholars. Commissioners are selected from across the country, representing the fields of education, medicine, law, social services, business, and other professions. The Commissioners make the final selection of the 161 Presidential Scholars. The Scholars demonstrate exceptional accomplishments in academics, the arts, career and technical education and an outstanding commitment to public service.”



The finalist will be announced in May, and awarded with a Presidential Scholars Medallion in a June ceremony.



The U.S. Commission of Presidential Scholars includes the following individuals chosen by President Biden.



The Commission on Presidential Scholars includes;



