PACIFIC PALISADES- Two people were left in critical condition after an auto collision occurred on March 30.

On Monday afternoon at approximately 1:31 P.M. on the block of 1100 N Palisades Drive, two cars collided and resumed in a roll-over. Two individuals, one from each vehicle, were reported to be in critical condition.

Both individuals were extricated from the vehicles and one was transported by air ambulance and by ground transport to a nearby hospital for treatment and care. Names, gender, nor ages were reported immediately. Canyon News reached out to LAFD for further comment but did not hear back in time for print.