MALIBU—Two crashes occurred on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Monday, July 20. The crashes closed lanes and involved at least six vehicles.

The first crash occurred near 7:30 p.m. on the PCH near Kanan Dume Road according to an announcement via Twitter by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Two vehicles were involved and according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Imy McBride, one vehicle was overturned. No one was taken to the hospital. Westbound lanes were temporarily closed until 9:06 p.m. when LASD Lost Hills Station tweeted the collision was cleared and all lanes were open.

An hour later and four miles north of the first accident, another accident occurred on the PCH at 8:22 p.m. The accident occurred near Corral Canyon Road and involved 6 vehicles. Authorities announced the closure of all eastbound lanes and warned drivers to expect delays. The LASD Malibu/Lost Hills station was unable to provide further details about the second incident when contacted by Canyon News.

At 11:48 p.m. the LASD announced via Twitter that the accident had been cleared and all lanes were open again.