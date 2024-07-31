Bakersfield, CA—According to KGET, a collision at the intersection of Allen and Hageman Road left two individuals severely injured on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

The two-vehicle crash, which occurred around 6:45 p.m., resulted in both cars coming to a stop in the intersection, temporarily obstructing traffic flow. Emergency services were quick to respond to the scene, ensuring that the injured parties received immediate medical attention.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Traffic Incident Information Page, one person sustained a severe leg injury and was transported to Kern Medical for urgent care. Another individual involved in the crash suffered multiple broken bones and was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Allen and Hageman roads, located in a bustling area of northwest Bakersfield, are known for their high traffic volume, particularly during peak hours. The intersection, surrounded by residential neighborhoods and commercial establishments, is a critical juncture for daily commuters.

At this time, the specific cause of the collision remains under investigation. Authorities are working to determine the factors that led to the severe crash, and further details will be released as the investigation progresses.

