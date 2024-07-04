HOUSTON, TEXAS—On Monday, June 17, at approximately 6:15 a.m., Houston Police officers discovered the body of 12-year-old, Jocelyn Nungaray who had been reported missing on June 16, the night the murder occurred. Two Venezuelan illegal immigrants identified as, Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos have been identified on surveillance video footage as the last two people to see 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray alive.



Reports indicate that the child climbed out her window and walked to a nearby convenience store. Video footage confirmed that Ramos and Martinez-Rangel approached the child and lured her away to a nearby bridge. Multiple reports indicate that, the young girl died of strangulation and that, “the men took off her pants.”



Medical examiners confirmed the child was sexually assaulted. Reports indicate that they are currently still in the process of matching DNA. Martinez-Rangel and Pena Ramos have both been charged with Capitol Murder.



According to reports, U.S. Border Patrol have previously arrested both suspects this year. Martinez-Rangel was arrested on March 14 near El Paso. He was released on his own recognizance with a notice to appear (Court date).



Pena Ramos was arrested on May 28, close to El Paso. He too, was released the same day on his own recognizance and with a notice to appear. He was fitted with a GPS ankle bracelet that was cut off and found near the scene of the crime.



On his first day in office, President Biden reigned in deportation policies set forth by the previous administration. The policy put in place by Trump, ended old “Catch and Release policies. Illegal Immigrants arrested on U.S. soil for committing crimes were deported.



In February 2021, one month after taking office, President Joe Biden retracted the “Remain in Mexico,” policy put in place by former President Trump.



Another illegal immigrant was arrested on July 2, in Boston, Massechusettes. The following came directly from The Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE).



“Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston arrested an Ecuadorian fugitive wanted in his home country to face charges of raping a minor and invasion of privacy. Deportation officers from E.R.O. Boston apprehended the Ecuadorian non=citizen June 12 near his residents in North Hamption, Massachusetts.”



“This Ecuadorian fugitive is facing some very serious charges, but instead of facing the justice system, he fled and attempted to take refuge in Massachusetts,” said E.R.O. Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “He posed a significant threat to the children of our communities, and we cannot allow that to continue. E.R.O. Boston will continue to prioritize the safety of our public by apprehending and removing egregious non=citizen offenders from New England.”



On July 1, in Hartford Connecticut, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala. The following came directly from the I.C.E. web page. “Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston apprehended a 23-year-old Guatemalan national convicted of manslaughter. Deportation officers from E.R.O. Boston’s Hartford field office arrested Manuel Fernando Alejandor-Martiniz.’



“Manuel Fernando Alejandor-Martinez killed a resident of our Connecticut community,” said E.R.O .Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “While operating a motor vehicle, he caused a tragic accident that traumatized an innocent family. Alejandor-Martinez posed a significant threat to the residents of our neighborhoods. E.R.O. Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by aggressively arresting and removing egregious nonc-itizen offenders from New England.”



