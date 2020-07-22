MALIBU—On July 18 at 1:11 P.M., two motorcyclists were critically injured after a head on collision that occurred at 20356 Pacific Coast Highway.

The cyclists crashed at mile marker 45, according to a post made by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. They made an Instagram post later showing photos of the accident with the caption: “Motorcycle vs motorcycle collision, Angeles Crest Hwy, MM 45, Angeles Forest. #LASD Air Rescue 5 lands on turnout to assist riders. LASD SEB Tactical Medics and @angelesforest treat inured. Two patients airlifted to trauma centers, one by @lacofd911.”

The identities of the two men injured have yet to be reported, but they were both airlifted to trauma centers to be assessed on their health conditions.