WEST HOLLYWOOD—Two Compton men have been charged with robbing and assaulting three transgender women including an Instagram influencer Eden The Doll in Hollywood on August 17, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on September 1.

Carlton Callaway, 29, and Davion Williams, 22, face a felony count each of grand theft, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon (a steel rod and a ride-share scooter) in connection with the attack in the 6500 block of Hollywood Boulevard on August 17, said the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The victims are a group of transgender women Eden The Doll, Jaslene Whiterose and Joslyn Flawless. This incident is considered to be a hate crime and Deputy District Attorney Richard Ceballos of the Hate Crimes Unit is the assigned prosecutor. Callaway first made friends with the three women on August 17, the prosecutor said.

A cell phone video which captured the attack was widely shared on the Internet. The attack happened around 2 a.m. that day, while the victims were waiting for Uber in the area of “Walk of Fame.” A man is assaulting Flawless before he strikes Whiterose over the head in the video. People looking at the incident are heard scoffing in the video. A movement spread on social media, via the image below, to help report the suspects.

Callaway will be sentenced to imprisonment for up to 13 years and four months, and Williams up to eight years and four months in prison, if they are convicted. The Los Angeles Police Department is still investigating the incident, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.