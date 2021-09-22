WEST HOLLYWOOD—Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Tuesday, September 21, that two men have been charged with an assault that occurred outside a sushi eatery on May 18in the 300 blocks of N. La Cienega Boulevard.

“A hate crime is a crime against all of us,” said Gascón. “My office is committed to doing all we can to make Los Angeles County a place where our diversity is embraced and protected.”

The defendants have been identified as Xavier Pabon, 31, and Samer Jayylusi, 36. Both men were charged with two felony counts of assault using force which is likely to cause great bodily harm. An allegation of a hate crime was also filed in the criminal complaint.

Jayylusi was scheduled to be arraigned on September 20 in the Foltz Criminal Justice Center Department 30. Pabon’s arraignment is set for Thursday, September 23—in the same department.

According to reports, the victims were approached by defendants and assaulted because of their religious beliefs.

The case is still under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.