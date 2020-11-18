CALIFORNIA—Two individuals have been charged in a 41-count criminal complaint for “allegedly submitting thousands of fraudulent voter registration applications on behalf of homeless people,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday, November 17.

Carlos Antonio De Bourbon Montenegro, 53, and Marcos Raul Arevalo, 34, both face a number of counts related to voter fraud, according to prosecutors.

Montenegro and Arevalo have each been charged with “one count of conspiracy to commit voter fraud, eight counts of voter fraud, four counts of procuring and offering a false or forged instrument and four misdemeanor counts of interference with a prompt transfer of a completed affidavit.”

The case was filed for warrant on Thursday, November 12. Both men were scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, November 17, in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Montenegro also faces 10 additional counts of voter fraud, including “seven counts of procuring and offering a false or forged instrument, two counts of perjury and five misdemeanor counts of interference with a prompt transfer of a completed affidavit.”

Prosecutors allege that Montenegro “submitted more than 8,000 fraudulent voter registration applications between July and October 2020.” The district attorney’s office also said Montenegro falsified “names, addresses and signatures on nomination papers under penalty of perjury to run for mayor in the city of Hawthorne.”

In August, the Daily Breeze reported that he failed to collect enough signatures for his petition to qualify him for the ballot.

The case is still being investigated by the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office, FBI, Covina Police Department and the California Secretary of State’s Office assisted in the initial investigation of the case.

Montenegro faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years and eight months in state prison if convicted of his charges — Arevalo faces a possible maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

The Public Integrity Division of the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation is prosecuting the case.