MALIBU—The city has hired two additional Fire Safety Liaisons as part of the City’s efforts to enhance Malibu’s wildfire preparedness and response. Retired Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) Assistant Fire Chief Greg Hisel and retired LACOFD Fire Fighter Paramedic Brad Yocum will be joining the Malibu’s Public Safety Team the week of May 23, joining the city’s current Fire Safety Liaison Gabe Etcheverry.

“The City is committed to addressing Malibu’s number one public safety threat, wildfire, so it’s great news that we are welcoming our excellent new Fire Safety Liaisons,” Mayor Paul Grisanti said. “Our Fire Safety Liaisons are crucial for coordinating with the Fire Department and other agencies on fire planning and response, conducting community preparedness outreach, monitoring fire conditions, updating the Council and staff on fire conditions, and much more.”

According to a news release from the city of Malubu, Hisel retired from the LACOFD in 2018, after working 34 years and brings extensive leadership experience. He served as the Division 3 Assistant Fire Chief for five years and served as a Battalion Chief for nine years, including an assignment with Battalion 5, whose territory includes Malibu. He served as the LACOFD Incident commander for the Malibu Triathlon. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

Yocum retired from LACOFD in 2019 after working for 15 years as a Firefighter Paramedic and 15 years in LACOFD’s Forestry Division. The Forestry Division oversees numerous activities including brush clearance, fuel modification, home inspections and public education. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resource Management from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Yocum’s experience and education in natural resources and defensible space will help encourage and advise property owners how to harden their homes against wildfires.

Hisel and Yocum, who will both serve part-time positions, are replacing full-time Fire Safety Liaison Chris Brossard, who left in February 2022 for a position as a Fire Captain for Cal Fire. Malibu’s current part-time Fire Safety Liaison, Gabe Etcheverry, was hired in July 2021 after working for 34 years with LACOFD, including 20 years as a Fire Captain. Etcheverry has experience as an instructor in Urban Search and Rescue and Hazardous Materials.

The Fire Safety Liaison position is responsible for designing and implementing wildfire preparedness and mitigation programs such as the City’s free Home Wildfire Hardening Assessment Program for residents, and the recent free Hazard Tree Removal Program, as well as general fire safety public education. They respond to incidents to serve as a liaison between the incident command post and the City’s Emergency Operation Center. Having three part-time Fire Safety Liaisons, each with their own specialized knowledge, will provide greater coverage during Red Flag fire conditions, and a broader knowledge base to serve the community year-round. As fire seasons become longer and more intense, the Fire Safety Liaisons have become more and more critical to helping the region prepare for and respond to wildfires.

For more details about the Malibu’s Fire Safety efforts and to schedule a free Home Wildfire Hardening Assessment, visit www.MalibuCity.org/FireSafety.