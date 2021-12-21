TOPANGA—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Devonshire Division are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a commercial burglary suspect dubbed the, “Two O’Clock Rock” burglar who has targeted over 60 businesses in the San Fernando Valley in 2021.

The LAPD reported that the suspect committed burglaries at businesses in Devonshire Division, Van Nuys Division, North Hollywood Division, Topanga Division, West Valley Division and in the cities of Burbank and San Fernando.

The culprit targets businesses during early morning hours, generally between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. He first cases a location, then stages rocks in front of the businesses he is about to burglarize. The suspect gains entry by throwing a rock through the front glass door and, once inside, removes cash from the register. In several cases he has stolen locked cash boxes.

The suspect is described as a Black male with dark skin with a receding hair line that sometimes wears glasses. He stands 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 150-180 pounds. He tends to wear a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

The suspect has been seen riding a bicycle or driving an early 2000’s 4-door dark-colored Nissan Maxima or Sentra.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGH3aULc_UY&feature=emb_title

Anyone with details on these crimes is asked to call Devonshire Burglary Detective II J. Eastburn at (818)832-0936 or Detective C. Parchman at (818)832-0941. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.