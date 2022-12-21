UNITED STATES—On December 19, Arizona Gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake announced 2 of the 10 lawsuits she filed challenging the results of November’s midterm election between her opponent Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs is headed to trial. Judge Peter Thompson threw out the others noting they did not meet criteria for trial.

“Breaking, our election case is going to trial. Katie Hobbs’s attempt to have our case thrown out failed. She will have to take the stand and testify. Buckle up America. This is far from over,” Lake tweeted on December 19.



According to reports, a two-day trial will take place on or before January 2, 2023. Both Hobbs and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer are required to testify in court. Witnesses can expect a date to be determined as early as Wednesday, December 21.



According to Ballotpedia, Hobbs won the Governor’s race with a slim margin of 1,287,891 votes to Lakes 1,270,774 votes.



Poll workers reported issues in Maricopa County and in the state of Arizona on November 8, with ballot machines not operating properly. Some polling stations ran out of paper after the polls opened. Poll workers sent voters to other polling stations to vote as a result. Other poll stations reported running out of ink for printers.

Lake was endorsed by President Trump, Mike Lindell, Peter Navarro, Arizona Representative Andy Biggs, Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Wendy Rogers, and General Michael Flynn.



“Free & fair elections are the bedrock to every other Freedom and Liberty We the People hold dear. Without honest elections, we have nothing. I will never stop fighting against rigged, stolen, sham elections,” Lake wrote on her Facebook page.



The Gubernatorial candidate was a featured speaker at AmericaFest 2022, dubbed “Amfest.” It was held at the Pheonix Convention Center December 17-20 and was sponsored by Turning Point USA.



“Not the man, phishing vaccines,” Lake explained. “In Maricopa County, we get the bureaucrat, Bill Gates.”

Lake reported that she’s running against their own “version of Joe Biden here. Basement Hobbs.” She told the crowd Hobbs could refuse to attend a debate, but she will have to take the witness stand. She thanked the crowd for their prayers and asked for continued prayers in the upcoming trial.