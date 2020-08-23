BEVERLY HILLS— Two of Larry King’s children passed away within weeks of each other, Larry King confirmed on Instagram and Facebook.

“Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child,” he wrote.

His son, Andy King, died from a heart attack on July 28th. He was 65-years-old.

Less than a month later, his daughter Chaia passed away on August 20 at 52-years-old. This was only a short time after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

“My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that,” King said.

Both children were from King’s marriage to Alene Akins. The couple married in 1961, divorced and remarried in 1967, and then divorced again in 1971.

Akins passed away peacefully in 2017. Larry King confirmed her death at the time via Twitter, stating “So very saddened over the passing of Alene Akins, who died peacefully with our children Chaia and Andy by her side. She was a grand lady.”

King, 86, is known for hosting CNN’s “Larry King Live” from 1985-2010.

He has been married eight times to seven different women. King has three other children from his marriage to Shawn Southwick, who he separated with in 2019: Chance King, Cannon King, and Danny Southwick.