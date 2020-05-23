SANTA MONICA—Shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday night, May 21 Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to a shooting near Montana and 11th St.

Two elderly men were found by the Santa Monica police to have shot a white male in his 30s at their deceased relative’s home. The two Asian men, one in their 70s, the other in their 60s, were the acting executors of the property and were preparing the house to be sold. In their report to the police on scene, the men revealed that they had arrived at the property and spotted a trespasser in the unoccupied residence. The older gentleman in his 70s notified police that he was responsible for the shooting.

The police responded to the scene which was initially reported as a burglary. On arrival, officers found the intruder toward the back of the property in critical condition.

He was subsequently transferred to the nearest hospital where the unidentified man was prepped for surgery and is now reportedly in stable condition.

As of Saturday, no reported arrests have been made by the Santa Monica Police Department as the situation is still currently being investigated.

Any information regarding this incident should be directed to the Santa Monica Police Department at (310)–458–8495.