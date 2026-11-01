CALIFORNIA—Star Trek stars Walter Koenig and Sir Patrick Stewart have both died in the past week. Walter Koenig, best known for playing Pavel Chekov in the original 1960s “Star Trek” series, died on Sunday, October 25th. Sir Patrick Stewart, who played Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” died on Wednesday, October 28th.

Koenig passed away peacefully at the age of 90 from natural causes. He died at his home in North Hollywood, surrounded by his niece and daughter. Walter Koenig was best known for his role as Ensign Pavel Chekov in the original “Star Trek” series that aired in the 1960s. Koenig joined the series during the second season and starred in 36 episodes from 1967 to 1969, as well as the first six “Star Trek” films, and then reprised the role for “Star Trek: Generations”. Koenig was also highly acclaimed for his role as the villainous Psy Cop, Mister Alfred Bester, in the sci-fi series “Babylon 5″ which appeared between 1993 and 1998.

Koenig’s former costar, George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu in the original Star Trek, wrote a dedication to Koenig on Instagram after learning of his passing. “Walter was more than Chekov. He was a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend. To the fans who loved him for so many years, thank you. He loved you too,” said Takei. “Rest well, my dear friend. Keep navigating a steady course.

Sir Patrick Stewart passed away at age 86 at his home in Los Angeles. Stewart passed away due to complications from his battle with Alzheimers and Lewy body dementia. According to a statement from Stewart’s representative, Stewart passed away in his wife Sunny Ozell’s care, with family and friends nearby.

He was known for many roles throughout his acting career. After “The Next Generation” ended, he reprised the role of Captain Picard in four films and the Paramount+ series “Star Trek: Picard.” His other famous roles included Professor Charles Xavier in the “X-Men” film series, Gurney Halleck in the 1984 David Lynch film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction novel “Dune,” Sejanus in the 1976 BBC historical drama “I, Claudius,” and Avery Bullock, the Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, in the animated sitcom “American Dad.” Stewart began his acting career with the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he performed in plays such as “Macbeth,” “Hamlet,” “Othello,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and more.