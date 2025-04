HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Monday, March 31, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced that they battled a structure fire in Hollywood. The blaze was reported at 7:48 a.m. at 5441 W Lemon Grove Avenue.

The blaze involved a 2-story duplex with smoke initially showing from the second floor. Firefighters discovered fire in one room and achieved knockdown within 18 minutes.

There were no occupants found and there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.