HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a two-story four-plex blaze at 3322 N. Barham Blvd. in Hollywood Hills on June 18.

Officials were first alerted about the fire at 5:33 p.m. where firefighters investigating the source of the smoke inside of the two-story fourplex found a small fire involving contents only (no structural involvement yet).

Crews quickly snuffed out the small fire and remained on scene to evacuate the smoke from the building using blowers. There were no reported injuries during the blaze. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.