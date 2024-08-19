BRENTWOOD—On Friday, August 16, the Los Angels Fire Department reported they were battling a two-story structure fire in Brentwood.

The blaze was reported at 12:04 p.m. at 2501 N Banyan Dr. The property was under construction with fire showing. The LAFD reported that by 2:23 p.m. the fire was contained.

The first arriving 26 firefighters extinguished the fire in 19 minutes with no injuriesreported. The interior of the home was still exposed framing, but the firefighter’s quick actions stopped the fire from extending to other parts of the property.