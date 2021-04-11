SANTA MONICA-On Friday, April 9, officers with the Santa Monica Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed after being flagged down by an observant witness.

Officers observed burglary tools and a handgun, which was later determined to be a replica handgun, in plain sight. Assisting Officers then contacted the witness and discovered a front window smash to the World Gas Station on Lincoln Blvd in Santa Monica. A search of the vehicle yielded stolen merchandise from the gas station.

The passenger of the vehicle, Robert Salazar, was arrested for burglary, felony vandalism, and possession of burglary tools. The driver of the vehicle, Precious Martell, was arrested for possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit a crime and driving with a suspended license.