BEVERLY HILLS—Two suspects were arrested after reportedly stealing multiple purses from restaurant customers on Canon Drive over the weekend.

On Saturday, June 3, surveillance video at Wally’s, a wine and cheese bar on Canon Drive, captured a male and female suspect standing close to a female customer sitting down at a table. The male suspect appears to be on a phone call while the female suspect takes the purse off of the customer’s chair and places it in her larger bag.

According to KTLA, police say that after the suspects left Wally’s, they committed a separate purse theft at another restaurant on Canon Drive.

Cameras captured footage of the two suspects leaving in a vehicle. The license plate was visible in the footage, which led authorities to their arrest in Fontana on Sunday, June 4.

The suspects were identified as Edeson S. Ramirez and Jeeny C. Pineda, who are now facing charges of conspiracy to commit burglary. The case is still currently under investigation.