BEVERLY HILLS— The Beverly Hills Police Department announced that two suspects have been arrested in connection to an armed residential robbery that occurred on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 on North Camden Drive.

According to BHPD Lieutenant Giovanni Trejo, at 5:10 a.m., on Tuesday, May 3, BHPD officers responded to an “unknown trouble” call at the 700 Block of North Camden Drive. Upon investigation, it was confirmed that a home invasion and armed robbery had occurred. Multiple armed suspects entered the victim’s home and forced the residents to surrender their personal property.

While no injuries were reported, BHPD’s preliminary investigation determined that this crime was targeted and not a random act. BHPD officers immediately began their search for the suspects, Lieutenant Trejo reported.

By the afternoon of Tuesday, May 3, members of the Beverly Hills Police Crime Impact Team arrested Anthony Chavez Avila, 42, from Lancaster, Calif., during a traffic stop. The vehicle Avila was driving was impounded, and he was transported back to BHPD headquarters where he was booked and charged with 211 PC – Robbery.

On May 4, at around 1:20 p.m., a second suspect in connection to the crime, Charles Daniel Chiodo, 34, was arrested at his home in Sylmar, Ca., by BHPD Detectives and BHPD SWAT. Detectives recovered several pieces of evidence at Chiodo’s home further incriminating him of the crime, Lieutenant Trujo said in a statement. Chiodo was booked at BHPD headquarters and charged with 211 PC – Robbery, 182 PC – Conspiracy.

“BHPD Detectives are following up on additional investigative leads and are confident all suspects involved in the Camden robbery will be arrested in the near future,” Lieutenant Trujo added in the release.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125. Anonymous reports can be made by text to TIP BHPDalert followed by the tip information to 888777. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. To access Crime Stoppers, download the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or use the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.