HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On May 21 at approximately 6:00 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Hollywood Division officers and assistance of the LAPD Metropolitan Division officers jointly served two warrants at separate residences. Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody for their part in an assault that took place on New Year’s Eve, 2023.



According to reports, the suspects were part of a minibike gang. Angie Teresa Guizar, a 40-year-old female who stands about five foot one, from Los Angeles was taken into custody.

She was arrested and booked into jail. Her bail amount was set at $30,000. She was assigned to permanent housing, with no indication of an upcoming court date. Ms. Guizar has a criminal record.



On October 23, 2023, Guizar was arrested on felony charges by California Highway Patrol, Glendale-Verdugo-Hills Station. The total bail amount was $115,000. Permanent Housing was assigned. Guizar bonded out on the same day she was arrested. Her court date was set for October 25, 2023.



LASD has a second notation of Guizar’s arrest. On October 24, 2023, she was booked into jail by the California Department of Corrections on a separate felony charge and with a scheduled court date of November 17, 2023. She was released from jail on December 21, 2023, after time served. No further information was available.



On May 21, Jacob Esteban Hernandez, 21, of Rosemead, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department, Hollywood Division. He was booked into jail and released the same day on a $50,000 bond. Hernandez was described as being a Hispanic male about five foot eight inches tall and weighing approximately 150 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.



According to the LASD Inmate Locator, his next court date is scheduled for June 11, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. at the Los Angeles Municipal Court, Division 30 located at 210 W. Temple St. in Los Angeles. Hernandez had a criminal record.

He was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department Metropolitan Division on August 24, 2023. He was given a citation for an unknown misdemeanor charge and released the same day from the Downey Police Department. No bail amount was indicated on the Inmate locator.



The May 21 warrants served, were for crimes committed on December 31, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m. involving a physical altercation that occurred with four to five members of a minibike gang. The incident took place in the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard in the Entertainment District.



A confrontation ensued between gang members and a victim who had a 10-year-old child traveling with him in the front passenger’s seat. The child was present for the entirety of the assault. Following the assault their vehicle was vandalized. No serious physical injuries were reported.



Authorities were able to identify at least two of the suspects due to multiple shared videos of the assault. Video footage of the suspects committing their crimes that were posted on social media aiding police in positively identifying and detaining the suspects that had previously been, at large.