SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department have arrested two suspects connected to a strong arm robbery that transpired on Monday, May 30.

Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD indicated in a press release to Canyon News that at about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a radio call of a robbery in the area of 3rd & Strand Street. The caller reported a male subject took the victims purse by force, entered a nearby Ford Explorer and fled the scene. The caller provided Dispatch the suspect vehicle’s last known direction of travel.

While responding to the call, officers located the suspect vehicle, occupied by two subjects. The suspected vehicle failed to yield, and a short pursuit was initiated. The vehicle collided into an unoccupied parked car in the 2300 block of 14th Street. The driver, later identified as Roderick Thompson, exited the car and was immediately taken into custody. The passenger, later identified as Lavonte Montgomery, ran from the vehicle, and entered the backyard of a home in the 1300 block of Pine Street. A perimeter was established, and Thompson was taken into custody without incident.

Officers found the victim’s belongings inside the suspect vehicle and learned from the victim that during the commission of the crime, Montgomery pushed the victim’s baby stroller with her 4-month-old inside it. The infant was not hurt during the incident.

The suspects were transported to the SMPD Jail and booked for the following:

-Lavonte Anthony Montgomery, 32, of Los Angeles was booked for Robbery, Delaying Arrest, Reckless Driving / Evading, Child Cruelty and Parole Violation

-Roderick Germell Thompson, 35, of Los Angeles was booked for Robbery, Delaying Arrest, and Reckless Driving /Evading.

Anyone with any additional details pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Detective Nicole Murphy at Nicole.murphy@santamonica.gov or 310-458-8941 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.