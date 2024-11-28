Bakersfield, CA—A two-car crash in northwest Bakersfield on Tuesday afternoon, November 26, 2024, left at least one person severely injured, according to KBAK.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that the collision occurred at approximately 2:16 p.m. near the intersection of Norris Road and Mignonette Street, involving a Subaru and a Kia. The force of the crash caused significant damage, with one of the vehicles and debris, including a wheel, landing in a nearby yard.

CHP officials confirmed that at least one individual was transported to a local hospital with major injuries. As of now, their condition has not been disclosed, and the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

